Stunna 4 Vegas Links Up With Yung Mal On "#'s" Remix

Aron A.
February 10, 2020 20:56
Yung Mal & Stunna 4 Vegas have a banger together.


Mal & Quill were among the first signees to Gucci Mane's 1017 Eskimo label which he relaunched after his release from prison. As big GuWop continued to keep his ear to the streets for new talent, the two up-and-coming acts made a name for themselves as a duo but some of their more promising material comes as solo artists. Last summer, Yung Mal made his debut with Iceburg which only solidified him as one young artist from Atlanta that everyone should keep an eye out for.

Over the weekend, he blessed us with the remix to his single, "#'s." Mal grabs Billion Dollar Baby Ent. rising star Stunna 4 Vegas for the record. Although Mal brought high-level energy to the single, his collab with Stunna 4 Vegas brings his rambunctious energy through and turns things up even further.

Quotable Lyrics
I'mma tell you one time
Boy, you better not play with 4 time
I set a bitch up like a punchline
When it's smoke, let's go, it's gun fire

Yung Mal
