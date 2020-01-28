Stunna 4 Vegas Is Hot On His Own In "Lou Will" Video

Promoting his new project, "Rich Youngin".

Two weeks ago, Stunna 4 Vegas dropped his sophomore effort, Rich Youngin, via Billion Dollar Baby Entertainment. There's been an extended, action-packed rollout. It started with Stunna and his label head, DaBaby, sharing the project's release date and cover art. "IM START WWIII WHEN I DROP DIS BOMB," Stunna threatened. Comedic trailers for Rich Youngin came next, which also enlisted assistance from DaBaby. Then we got the 12-track album itself, boasting features from DaBaby, Lil Baby, Blac Youngsta, and Offset. The Blac Youngsta collab received an obscene music video a few days later.

All this to say, the Rich Youngin journey has been as in-your-face as the music itself. Stunna 4 Vegas still has his foot on the gas. Today, he shared the Louie Knows-directed music video for the DJ Lil Sprite-produced track, "Lou Will". The North Carolina rapper is seen riding around and going about business on his own. At one point, he appears to be totally alone in the studio. Considering how strongly Stunna has been associated with DaBaby - whose star is so bright right now it can overpower anything else in its vicinity - the "Lou Will" video can be read as a statement from Stunna that he has the talent and charisma to shine on his own.