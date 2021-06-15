Stunna 4 Vegas Is Fully "Activated" On His New Single

DaBaby has already flirted with the idea of retirement, just two years after getting his big break. His intention is to take a step back from the limelight in order to foster talent on the Billion Dollar Baby label. Stunna 4 Vegas has been one of the biggest stars on the roster who has been delivering banger after banger over the years. 2020 included the release of two projects, Welcome To 4 Vegas and RICH YOUNGIN. As fans anticipate a new album from the Billion Dollar Baby signee, he's keeping the streets flooded with new heat.

This week, Stunna 4 Vegas delivered his new single, "Activated." The high-energy single has Stunna ravaging through the cartoonish piano keys and heavy bass while he offers equally animated flows detailing violence and his rockstar lifestyle.

Quotable Lyrics

I know he mad that his dawg gone

I'm in the 'Cat with a redbone

She eatin' me, I'm putting D in her jawbone

My youngin' layin' all night, hit the street

You just feed or your ass'll get put in a RAW cone