Stunna 4 Vegas Is Fully "Activated" On His New Single

Aron A.
June 14, 2021 21:01
Stunna 4 Vegas turns things up on his new single, "Activated."


DaBaby has already flirted with the idea of retirement, just two years after getting his big break. His intention is to take a step back from the limelight in order to foster talent on the Billion Dollar Baby label. Stunna 4 Vegas has been one of the biggest stars on the roster who has been delivering banger after banger over the years. 2020 included the release of two projects, Welcome To 4 Vegas and RICH YOUNGIN. As fans anticipate a new album from the Billion Dollar Baby signee, he's keeping the streets flooded with new heat.

This week, Stunna 4 Vegas delivered his new single, "Activated." The high-energy single has Stunna ravaging through the cartoonish piano keys and heavy bass while he offers equally animated flows detailing violence and his rockstar lifestyle.

Quotable Lyrics
I know he mad that his dawg gone
I'm in the 'Cat with a redbone
She eatin' me, I'm putting D in her jawbone
My youngin' layin' all night, hit the street
You just feed or your ass'll get put in a RAW cone 

