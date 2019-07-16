Stunna 4 Vegas Drops Off Visual For "Tomorrow" Collab With Moneybagg Yo

North Carolina meets Tennessee.

Stunna 4 Vegas didn't want to do too much in his video for his single "Tomorrow," so he opted to keep things simple and in the streets. The Moneybagg Yo-assisted, Rasool Diaz-produced track doesn't appear on Stunna's May release BIG 4x, so it may be a hint that there's a new project in the works.

Stunna has been making music for about five years now, and as his star begins to rise, he has yet to see himself as a big-time player in the industry. "I'm still a regular person," he recently told Billboard. I just got industry-people money now and been doing shows. But I ain't really feel too much industry sh*t. I still stay in the same neighborhood I been in." You can see the truth in that statement by watching the visual for "Tomorrow" where the North Carolina rapper stays away from presenting a persona that isn't in line with who he is as a person.

"I feel like when bigger artists get big, they just lose it," Stunna continued. "I mean look at the game now, every rapper that was poppin' last year ain't it, feel me. Only big artist that I really listen to and like is 21 [Savage] and Offset. I like Blueface, too, but I feel like even though he’s big, he’s a freshman, too." Check out "Tomorrow" and let us know what you think.