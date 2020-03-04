Stunna 4 Vegas, DaBaby, & Lil Baby Are Being Watched Closely In The "Do Dat" Visuals

Stunna 4 Vegas has come through with the hilarious detective mystery thriller music video for "Do Dat" with Lil Baby and DaBaby.

Stunna 4 Vegas' collab with Lil Baby and his Billion Dollar Baby boss DaBaby, "Do Dat," off his sophomore album, Rich Youngin, got some accompanying visuals this fine Wednesday, and the results are too good. Directed by Reel Goats, the filmmaking trio that have been at the helm of a ton of DaBaby's visuals, the "Do Dat" music video takes on a comedic, investigative storyline.

The visuals open with a time stamp of "11:14pm" in a "Basement Hideout," where Detective Johnson, or "The Janitor," is attempting to crack the code on how Stunna 4 Vegas AKA Rich Youngin obtained his obscene wealth in such a short period of time. He's got some theories on how Stunna "got rich in 6 months," as the song goes: organized crime, prostitution, or narcotics. Of course, Detective Johnson is keeping a close eye on Stunna's closest accomplices, DaBaby and Lil Baby—"two grown men acting like babies." The Janitor sets out to solve this mystery using the evidence he's compiled from earlier that day at Stunna's house, the events of which unfold before our very eyes in comic-strip style action.

Ultimately, The Janitor comes up empty-handed, and even ends up getting caught by DaBaby, who compares him to Inspector Gadget and puts him in a headlock. The mystery of how Stunna got rich in 6 months remains, and we just may never know the answer...