Stunna 4 Vegas & Yungeen Ace Slide On Rubberband OG's "Bout That Life (Remix)"

Alabama heavyweight Rubberband OG hasn't slacked at all this year, delivering two solid bodies of work with 2 Sides Of Da Bottom alongside POSA and Free Dope 2 with Jr. Boss. It has been over a year since he's released a solo body of work but even in between his collaborative efforts, he's delivered a solid amount of solos singles for his fans. This week, the rapper revisited one of his breakouts hits from 2017, "Bout That Life." Dropping off a cinematic video to accompany the revamped version, the rapper enlists Stunna 4 Vegas, Bigga Rankin, and Yungeen Ace to being their own vibes for the melodic banger.

Check out Rubberband OG's brand new remix to "Bout That Life" ft. Stunna 4 Vegas, Bigga Rankin, and Yungeen Ace below.

Quotable Lyrics

Free my n***as locked down doing time

All my n***as know it's do or die

Go against us and that's suicide

Whip out that glock, make 'em do suicides