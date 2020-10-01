mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Stunna 4 Vegas & Yungeen Ace Slide On Rubberband OG's "Bout That Life (Remix)"

Aron A.
September 30, 2020 20:42
53 Views
Bout That Life (Remix)
Rubberband OG Feat. Stunna 4 Vegas , Yungeen Ace & Bigga Rankin

Rubberband OG drops off "Bout That Life" remix ft. Stunna 4 Vegas, Yungeen Ace & Bigga Rankin.


Alabama heavyweight Rubberband OG hasn't slacked at all this year, delivering two solid bodies of work with 2 Sides Of Da Bottom alongside POSA and Free Dope 2 with Jr. Boss. It has been over a year since he's released a solo body of work but even in between his collaborative efforts, he's delivered a solid amount of solos singles for his fans. This week, the rapper revisited one of his breakouts hits from 2017, "Bout That Life." Dropping off a cinematic video to accompany the revamped version, the rapper enlists Stunna 4 Vegas, Bigga Rankin, and Yungeen Ace to being their own vibes for the melodic banger.

Check out Rubberband OG's brand new remix to "Bout That Life" ft. Stunna 4 Vegas, Bigga Rankin, and Yungeen Ace below.

Quotable Lyrics
Free my n***as locked down doing time
All my n***as  know it's do or die
Go against us and that's suicide
Whip out that glock, make 'em do suicides 

Rubberband OG
Rubberband OG Stunna 4 Vegas Yungeen Ace Bigga Rankin
