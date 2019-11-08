mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Stunna 4 Vegas & Offset Drop Off The Bounce On "Up The Smoke"

Mitch Findlay
November 08, 2019 09:54
Up The Smoke
Stunna 4 Vegas Feat. Offset

Stunna 4 Vegas and Offset drop off a new banger.


Stunna 4 Vegas has been putting in work alongside fellow North Carolina spitter DaBaby for a minute now, and today he's come through with some brand new music for the masses. Teaming up with the reliable Offset, who has made a talent out of holding down guest appearances. Together they have created "Up The Smoke," a track that while lacking in any particular substance, comes heavy on the bounce. And for that reason, there's an appealing immediacy to the infectious single; mindless enjoyment courtesy of two talented rappers.

Offset sets it off with a slick verse, ticking boxes with many of his favorite topics. Though some might have hoped for something a little more personal from the Migos rapper, remember that there's a time and a place. Here, it's all about the braggadocious energy, a memo that Stunna not only received - he wrote the damn thing. His closing verse features enough boundless energy to turn heads, riding the beat with a welcome blend of charisma and menace. Check this one out now, and sound off below.

Quotable Lyrics

20 racks cash on a lawyer, the case closed
Rap money turned me into an A-hole
Don't tag me when it's gunsmoke
I'm tryna knock off your block like legos

