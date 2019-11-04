mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Stunna 4 Vegas & Lil Yachty Team Up On "Boat 4 Vegas"

Aron A.
November 04, 2019 16:04
396 Views
11
0
CoverCover

Boat 4 Vegas
Stunna 4 Vegas Feat. Lil Yachty

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
2 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Stunna 4 Vegas and Lil Yachty got a heater on deck.


North Carolina is having a serious come-up right now. With artists like J. Cole, Rapsody, and DaBaby reaching both critical and commercial acclaim across America and beyond, they've helped open the doors for other rappers from the city. Stunna 4 Vegas has been standing alongside DaBaby throughout the meteoric rise of the "Suge" rapper. Although he's yet to become a household name, the rapper is making the right strides to become one.

Stunna 4 Vegas returned earlier today with a brand new collaboration alongside Lil Yachty. The two teamed up "Boat 4 Vegas," produced by "Act Up" hitmaker, EarlOnTheBeat. The rowdy banger has the two rappers going bar-for-bar over the bass-rattling production as they deliver braggadocious bars. The two also delivered a visual for the single which was directed by Reel Goats' who have handled many of DaBaby's videos.

Quotable Lyrics
I'm rockin' Margiellas like Smooky
No ratchet, I need a Karreuche
Ass fat like Renni Rucci
Make her eat dick, I ain't buyin' her Gucci

Stunna 4 Vegas
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  1
  0
  396
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Stunna 4 Vegas Lil Yachty new single new song new track earlonthebeat
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Stunna 4 Vegas & Lil Yachty Team Up On "Boat 4 Vegas"
11
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject