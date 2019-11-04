Stunna 4 Vegas & Lil Yachty Team Up On "Boat 4 Vegas"

North Carolina is having a serious come-up right now. With artists like J. Cole, Rapsody, and DaBaby reaching both critical and commercial acclaim across America and beyond, they've helped open the doors for other rappers from the city. Stunna 4 Vegas has been standing alongside DaBaby throughout the meteoric rise of the "Suge" rapper. Although he's yet to become a household name, the rapper is making the right strides to become one.

Stunna 4 Vegas returned earlier today with a brand new collaboration alongside Lil Yachty. The two teamed up "Boat 4 Vegas," produced by "Act Up" hitmaker, EarlOnTheBeat. The rowdy banger has the two rappers going bar-for-bar over the bass-rattling production as they deliver braggadocious bars. The two also delivered a visual for the single which was directed by Reel Goats' who have handled many of DaBaby's videos.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm rockin' Margiellas like Smooky

No ratchet, I need a Karreuche

Ass fat like Renni Rucci

Make her eat dick, I ain't buyin' her Gucci