Stunna 4 Vegas & DaBaby Deliver "Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air" Visual For "Ashley" Single

If Will and Carlton were a tad more debaucherous.

North Carolina artists Stunna 4 Vegas and DaBaby have joined forces on their single "Ashley." The track comes from Stunna's May release Big 4x, Stunna's debut Billion Dollar Baby Entertainment record. The two have been collaborating for quite some time as Stunna admitted that before he inked a deal with DaBaby, he was reaching out to the "Goin Baby" rapper to pay him for a verse. The two collaborated and their song "Animal" was a hit, so the pair have been working together ever since.

On "Ashley," the two trade verses—three each—making for a nearly-five minute song with no chorus. The music video is inspired by The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and features the two rappers dressed in their best '90s attire as they throw a backyard, mansion house-party. Judging by the 'fits, Stunna plays the part of Will while DaBaby rocks more of a Carlton look. Check it out and let us know what you think.