Stunna 4 Vegas & Blac Youngsta Get Obscenely Vulgar For The "Change My Life" Music Video

Easily one of the wildest music videos we've seen in a minute.

Just a few weeks after celebrating his 24th birthday, rising rap star Stunna 4 Vegas is ready to start off 2020 with a new album and one wild, vulgar and insanely hilarious new music video for the Blac Youngsta-assisted single "Change My Life."

In this extremely NSFW vid, the Rich Youngin emcee puts new meaning to the classic "put you in a wheelchair" sex joke that guys use on girls to brag about their manhood. In this case, not only is the chick 100% DTF, but she even manages to give birth to bananas (?!), unopened Magnum condoms (??!), bottled water (??!!) a whole gat (again...?!) and finally a 5-gallon water jug as if the smaller bottle wasn't enough of a "WTF?" moment. That's basically it, with the visuals clocking in at just under four minutes, but in all honesty you'll be clamoring over the audacity of this Reel Goats-directed piece of cinematic mastery well after it's over. Enjoy!

Watch the music video for "Change My Life" by Stunna 4 Vegas and Blac Youngsta above, and listen to the album Rich Youngin right now on all streaming platforms.