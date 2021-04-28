A new research study from German educational institution Heidelberg University Medical School reveals that in addition to Hip-Hop being a genre that regularly dominates the Billboard charts, it also has positive effects on surgeons in the operating room.

According to HipHopDX, the study looked into the effects of surgeons listening to different genres such as Hip-Hop, classical, rock, and mixed radio music, and the team of researchers found that both Hip-Hop and classical music came out as winning soundtracks that influenced surgeons to be more efficient.



Go Nakamura/Getty Images

Fabian Riedel, the lead researcher in the study, said, “Our findings suggest that certain genres of music may have benefits for students during surgical training, which could make the process more efficient.”

According to HipHopDX, the study consisted of 82 medical students being monitored as they performed keyhole surgery, a surgical procedure that involves accessing the inside of the abdomen and pelvis without making large incisions in the skin. The results reportedly showed that students who listened to music at a constant sound level of 70 decibels performed better than those who didn't listen to any music at all.

With Heidelberg University Medical School's new study, it appears that Hip-Hop's reach has expanded once again, so don't be surprised if you see a boost in doctor-related rap songs like Lil Wayne's classic Tha Carter III cut "Dr. Carter."

