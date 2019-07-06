If you're terrified of cockroaches then we have some terrifying news coming from a new study that has sufficient evidence proving that the bugs are evolving to become immune to chemicals.

The common German cockroach (Blattella germanica L.) have grown a defense to chemicals that have previously killed them off. "We didn’t have a clue that something like that could happen this fast," Micahel Scharf, one of the study's co-authors stated. "Cockroaches developing resistance to multiple classes of insecticides at once will make controlling these pests almost impossible with chemicals alone."



Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

The study was conducted over the course of three months when buildings across the United States used three different kinds of chemicals that previously worked to eliminate the creatures but instead resulted in the bugs not being killed and in some cases growing in population. Cockroaches are extremely unsanitary as they produce "asthma-triggering allergens, vectoring pathogenic/antibiotic-resistant microbes" along with being creepy bugs that can grow to be quite big.

"Some of these methods are more expensive than using only insecticides, but if those insecticides aren’t going to control or eliminate a population, you’re just throwing money away," Scharf added.