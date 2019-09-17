While Tyler, The Creator has expressed many times over that his lyrics and savage commentary should not be taken seriously, still his subject matter has made people angry and more recently, resulted in a University of South Alabama student to be charged. According to CBS42, 21-year-old Jack Aaron Christensen wrote lyrics to Tyler's 2011 track "Radicals" on a whiteboard in a campus library that was taken as a terrorist threat.



The words read: “kill people, burn shit, fuck school," the intro verse to the song before Tyler makes it clear to not do any act he's rapping about. “Random disclaimer, Hey, don’t do anything that I say in this song, okay? It’s f**kin’ fiction. If anything happens, don’t f**kin’ blame me, White America. F**k Bill O’Reilly," he says.

The publication doesn't detail the extent of Jack's charges but since it happened around the anniversary of 9-11, the lyrical context was perceived as a terrorist threat aimed at the campus.

This isn't the first time Tyler's lyrics have sparked some controversy. Only recently has he been allowed to visit New Zealand after the country realized that he “is no longer deemed to be a potential threat to public order and the public interest.”