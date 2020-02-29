mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Stro Sends An Ode To Brooklyn With "Back On Saratoga"

Keenan Higgins
February 28, 2020 21:46
Back On Saratoga
Stro

Brooklyn-bred emcee Stro makes it known where and who he's representing for by making an official return to rap with "Back On Saratoga."


After coming through a few days ago with an impressive new single titled "Make Time," Brooklyn-bred emcee Stro makes his full return to the rap game with his new LP Back On Saratoga.

stro back to saratoga album
Johnny Nunez/WireImage

The album's title derives from Saratoga Avenue in the Brownsville neighborhood of Brooklyn where the 23-year-old lyricist hails from. Over the span of 10 tracks, he makes a strong argument for the growth he's achieved as an artist from the days when he was known as The Astronomical Kid, followed by Astro for short, then slimmed down even further to Stro The MC and now finally feeling confident enough in his image to simply just go by Stro. Standouts include "No Biggie," a tribute to fellow BK native and late rap legend The Notorious B.I.G., the melodic-yet-lyrical "Make Time" and the closing track "Lace Up" that features Harlemite and Mass Appeal bredren Dave East. Overall, Stro proves that he has the bars to handle things on his own without weighing the project down with too many features while also making it clear that he has a long way to go in this game. We can't wait to witness his rise to the top either.

Listen to Back On Saratoga by Stro below and on all streaming platforms:

Tracklist:

1. "Uninspired"
2. "F.O.Y"
3. "No Biggie"
4. "Marry Me Now?"
5. "Kings County"
6. "Love Of My Life"
7. "Make Time"
8. "Mantra"
9. "SARATOGA"
10. "Lace Up" (feat. Dave East)

