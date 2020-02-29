mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Stro Goes In On "F.O.Y."

Karlton Jahmal
February 29, 2020 12:36
StroStro
Stro

F.O.Y.
Stro

Sunday morning music


Stro doesn't get enough props. The young lyricist dropped off Back On Saratoga this past week, and the project is a journey. Stro's penchant for storytelling guides him throughout the album. "F.O.Y." is a soulful single that has nostalgic vibes. The airy pianos on the instrumental make the listener feel as if he or she is floating. 

A sampled and somewhat harsh-sounding hook juxtaposes with the mellow instrumental to create a unique sound. Stro lays down lyrics about his childhood over the jazzy sample and calm pianos. There's something very calming about "F.O.Y." This is the perfect track to play on a Sunday morning, it just has the Spring weekend energy. 

Quotable Lyrics
When I was young, I would never stress
I would give all I had to give
And live 'til there's no living left
I ain't have a phone I could live through
I ain't have bills to get to
If I ever was ever tripping I would look at television
As a little bitty kiddie, I would get through

