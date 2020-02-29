Stro Goes In On "F.O.Y."

Stro doesn't get enough props. The young lyricist dropped off Back On Saratoga this past week, and the project is a journey. Stro's penchant for storytelling guides him throughout the album. "F.O.Y." is a soulful single that has nostalgic vibes. The airy pianos on the instrumental make the listener feel as if he or she is floating.

A sampled and somewhat harsh-sounding hook juxtaposes with the mellow instrumental to create a unique sound. Stro lays down lyrics about his childhood over the jazzy sample and calm pianos. There's something very calming about "F.O.Y." This is the perfect track to play on a Sunday morning, it just has the Spring weekend energy.

Quotable Lyrics

When I was young, I would never stress

I would give all I had to give

And live 'til there's no living left

I ain't have a phone I could live through

I ain't have bills to get to

If I ever was ever tripping I would look at television

As a little bitty kiddie, I would get through