Stro Drops Off "Last Friday" Mixtape

Stro has been dropping off singles on a week to week basis as part of his Grade A Fridays series. As expected, the weekly series has been compiled into a mixtape for fans to enjoy all the vibes in one place. Entitled Last Friday, Stro's latest tape comes in two forms. The Brooklyn rapper dropped both a "legal" and "illegal" version of the project. The former can be found on streaming services with the tracks "I'm Up," "Mansions," "Overload," and "At Least." The latter, illegal version, features six more songs which can be found on Zippyshare as an ode to the days of free mixtape torrents such as Limewire.

Stro's Last Friday is mature and cohesive although it was released in segments originally. The project features a guest appearance from Stro's Mass Appeal labelmate 070 Phi and production from Blu Majic and Cassius G.