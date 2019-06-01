mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Stro Delivers #GradeAFridays Freestyle Titled "Overload"

Erika Marie
June 01, 2019 05:17
CoverCover

Overload
Stro
Produced by cassius g

The rapper has been dropping off new music every Friday.


Stro is back once again with a new single as he dropped off his Cassis G-produced track "Overload" for his #GradeAFridays series. The track is said to be a freestyle and the Mass Appeal Records signee shared the song on Soundcloud writing, "This week I got an original track for yall, I call this one 'Overload' it’s produced by the young great Cassius G!! (Good looking on this one G! lol). This beat spoke to me differently, and we had one of the illest conversations. As always, here’s something for the listeners. I know yall gone vibe with this one….. New project coming soon! peace."

In a recent interview with Billboard, Stro, former known as Astro, spoke about the shift in hip hop and what makes artists stand out in the current rap culture. "The stakes are higher now when you're creating and presenting your art," he said. "I think back in the 90s you could be that. You could just be nice on the mic and everybody was bugging out. Now it's like we seen somebody that was nice before so what are you bringing to the table that's new. It's a little bit harder now because you can't just be lyrical and expect to take off because if that's the case there's n---as that I grew up with that I think are the greatest rappers on Earth."

