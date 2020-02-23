Stro Catches A Vibe On New Single "Make Time"

Stro is officially back with his latest single "Make Time," in preparation for the release of his sophomore studio album, Back on Saratoga (2020), set to drop on Feb. 28. It's been two years since Stro released his 2019 mixtape, Last Friday and now after hitting the silver screen starring in films like Luce (2019) and See You Yesterday (2019), the 23-year-old emcee is back in the booth and ready to make his way back into the forefront of the hip-hop scene.

The KayvanMD-produced single provides Stro with a canvas unlike we're used to hearing from the former X Factor star. Instead of barring up the smooth instrumental Stro, formerly known as The Astronomical Kid, performed some melodic rhythms over the beat. The "Perfection" rapper croons during the song's chorus about the people who think they are deserving your time after watching you climb from the bottom to the top. Flow wise, Stro continues to make leaps and bounds into a level of maturation that is only seen in hip-hop's most coveted emcees/lyricists.

Listen to Stro's new single "Make Time" in the streaming link provided below and let us know if the Brooklyn-bred rapper has one in the comment section.

Quotable Lyrics

Okay

Can't stop, won't stop, addicted to the fast life

B*tch, I got another hit, I just wrote it last night

You don't got the juice when you pour it, get your glass right

Punchlines, they gotta connect, or it's a bad fight

We in the ring, competin' for more zeros (Yeah)

I'm from the villain, I ain't got no heroes (Uh)