Stro & Dave East Go Off On Their New Collab "Lace Up"

Aron A.
July 24, 2019 13:47
Lace Up
Stro Feat. Dave East

Mass Appeal puts two of their heavy-hitters on the same song for the Madden NFL '20 playlist.


Mass Appeal as a label makes sure that lyrical hip-hop gets a platform. They've released a ton of highly praised albums such as the first two albums from Run The Jewels. However, they've also tapped into some of the younger talent in the game such as Bishop Nehru and Stro. Stro penned a deal with Mass Appeal in 2018 which resulted in the release of Nice 2 Meet You, Again. He's continued to drop new music since then including his  Last Friday mixtape that he dropped a little over a month ago. Now, he teams up with Dave East for their new song, "Lace Up."

EA recently released the Madden NFL 20 playlist which includes a new cut from Mass Appeals' Dave East and Stro. The two rappers hop on a hard-hitting banger that showcases the two artists lyrical prowess. Check out their new song below.

Quotable Lyrics
What you wanna be when you grow up? They used to ask me
Naturally, I chose an athlete, competition never match me
We ain't go together like camouflage and polka-dots
Focus on your position, just know your spot, just don't stop

