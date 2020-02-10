A video surfaced over the weekend of a stripper who fell two stories high off of a pole onto the stage but still managed to continue dancing. Many applauded her for the smooth recovery after the drop. She simply got back up following the failed acrobatic attempt and began twerking and keeping the crowd well-entertained.

Unfortunately, she still faced some serious injuries, as you'd expect. In fact, it appears as though the injuries she sustained were so grave that she needs serious medical attention. She took to Twitter where she revealed that she fractured her jaw and is going into surgery today. One of her friends launched a GoFundMe on behalf of her in order to help with her medical bills.

"My friend Genea was in a horrible accident while she was working. She now has a fractured jaw,broken teeth, and a sprained ankle. Her job does not cover the expenses of her medical bills. Since she sustained such serious injuries, she will be out of work for an extended period of time. Any donations towards her surgeries would be helpful and appreciated! Thank you all in advance," it reads.

Following the incident, she shared a video revealing that she not only broke her jaw but also broke her teeth and had to get stitches. We wish Genea a speedy recovery.