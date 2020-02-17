Usually when a video goes viral of some painful-looking accident - or "epic fail" as they used to say - the viewers detach from their sympathetic sides and manage to derive some entertainment from the video. In the case of the stripper who fell down a 15-foot pole mid-routine and face-planted on stage, people were more concerned with her well-being than getting a laugh (although it was comical that she continued twerking post-plunge). The victim of this incident, Genea Sky, has been providing updates for the public on her recovery and, while she suffered some serious injuries, her spirits are remaining high.

Last week, Sky appeared on The Wendy Williams Show to discuss her experience and she revealed that she would not be returning to the stripping profession. The accident served as a turning point for her, motivating her to dedicate all her energy to becoming an aesthetician. However, while speaking to TMZ, she mentioned that there's another dream job that she would be pursuing in a perfect world.

Sky fantasizes about being a food critic, since she "[eats] like a football player" and even calls herself a "chicken wing connoisseur." Unfortunately, her jaw is wired shut at the moment after undergoing surgery to repair its break, so she is relegated to consuming food out of a straw for another three weeks. However, once she overcomes this stage, she will return to her gourmet ways. Sky estimates her overall recovery time to span 2-3 month "at the very minimum", so you can donate to her GoFundMe page to help cover medical and living expenses in the meantime.