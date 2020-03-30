Bliss Showgirls, a strip club in Southern California, has been closed down after allegedly violating COVID-19-related closure orders.

An Instagram post from the club, earlier this week, said the establishment would remain open: "Attention, Bliss Showgirls will be open. Want to stay away from corona, we got 10 min, 15 min, and 25 min quarantines with your favorite showgirl."

The club's owner told Fox 11 that Bliss Showgirls is closed: "We are taking the safety of our employees and customers very serious. I closed my doors Thursday after hearing about the shutdown," he said. "Had security outside the club for a few nights after my Instagram account got hacked the next morning with invites being sent out which was through a dancer who used to run the page who got fired months ago."

However, undercover reporters from Fox 11 found that the club was open and bouncers were checking patrons' temperatures at the door. When presented with this information, the owner responded, "You can lose my number, cause I have no further comment."

LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva tells Fox 11 that his department has come across numerous businesses attempting to stay open:

"We’ve received complaints on particular businesses that have not been adhering to social distancing. Chief among them have been gun shops, night clubs, bars, and strip clubs, so we’ve fanned out and we’re making sure these businesses are complying."

[Via]