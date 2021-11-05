Strick Releases New Album "Strick Land" Featuring Young Thug, Kid Cudi, A$AP Rocky, & More

YSL Records has been building one of the strongest rosters in hip-hop, and North Carolina's Strick is one of the most decorated members of the squad. Having written for some of the biggest artists in the world, Strick put in a lot of work behind-the-scenes before focusing on his own career as an artist. For the last few weeks, he has been releasing singles with the likes of Swae Lee, Kaash Paige, and others to lead into his new album Strick Land, a play on his family name, and the project has officially dropped in full.

Building from his recent appearance on Young Thug's new album Punk, Strick works with some heavy-hitters on Strick Land, including Kid Cudi, A$AP Rocky, Gunna, and more. Of course, Thugger makes an appearance on the tracklist, and so do Skepta, NAV, and others.

This is Strick's official debut studio album, and the rapper couldn't be more proud to drop this today. "Thank you to literally every single person involved," he said on Instagram. "God. My family. My slimes. The Producers. The Engineers. Featured Artist. Video directors. Photographers. My Management. Entire 300 | YSL STAFF! My product manager(s) My assistant and every person who takes the time to give my record a chance. I appreciate you. This is Just the start."

Listen to Strick Land below and let us know what you think.

Tracklist:

1. House of Blues

2. Don't Wanna Leave (feat. NAV)

3. In Love Wit A Fly Girl (feat. Young Thug)

4. Play Stupid (feat. Swae Lee)

5. Bad Girl (feat. Kaash Paige)

6. For Sale (feat. A$AP Rocky)

7. Classy N Shit

8. Galaxy Ceiling (feat. Gunna)

9. Superfuturistic

10. Ocean's Eleven

11. No Rush (feat. Ice Prince)

12. Runway

13. Moon Man (with Young Stoner Life & Young Thug, feat. Kid Cudi)

14. Thou Wow

15. WokStar (with Young Stoner Life, feat. Skepta)

16. Hurt You

17. Yacht Club (feat. Young Thug & Ty Dolla $ign)

18. Vibez