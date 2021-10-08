Strick & Swae Lee Won't "Play Stupid" On New Single

Judging from Strick's activity over the last few weeks, it looks like the North Carolina-born recording artist is getting ready to roll out out his new studio album. Speaking with the rapper for our long-form article about Young Stoner Life Records, Strick said that his upcoming album would be his main priority, so it makes sense that his new material is among his best. On Friday, he continued to tease the arrival of his new project, dropping "Play Stupid" as a collaborative single with Swae Lee.

The smooth new record features a strong verse from Strick, as well as a catchy hook and a verse from Swae Lee. This follows the release of "Bad Girl" with Kaash Paige, which is also expected to make the final tracklist for the album.

Listen to "Play Stupid" below and let us know what you think. Learn more about Strick through our recent interview here.

Quotable Lyrics:

Shawty made my other girl dip

If I was to love her, she would leave me with shit

Still tryna play Cupid

I don't play mind games, I don't play stupid

We can take a ride in the Urus

Spend it all, I got more, don't even trip

Last night we was too lit

We don't have pics, but we was too lit