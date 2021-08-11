Strick & Kaash Paige Capture A Dark Disco Vibe "Bad Girl"

YSL's own Strick has been steadily putting in work, having contributed to his label's recent compilation album Slime Language 2 on songs "WokStar" with Skepta and "Moon Man" with Kid Cudi. Now, he's back with a single of his own, enlisting Kaash Paige for the strange, hypnotic, downright original "Bad Girl."

In terms of tone, Strick and Paige's duet manages to toe the line between eerie and romantic, an interesting aesthetic that isn't always seen on songs like this. The instrumental is certainly fitting for a dancefloor with its pulsating beat, but the atmospheric synthesizers bring this one into darker territory. The accompanying video certainly enhances the vibe, beginning with an excellent long-take and featuring a stellar use of color and lighting. Overall, it's clear that Strick has a vision he's looking to convey, and "Bad Girl" is a promising glimpse at a potential album sound.

With strong performances from both Strick and Kaash Paige -- who adds a new layer of character to the morally ambiguous love story -- and a standout arrangement, "Bad Girl" may very well find a cult fanbase that welcomes it with open arms.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

You got me on your wishlist

I know you want to rewind

Midnight mischief

Break the rules with me one more time