mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Stretch & Bobbito Flip Jay-Z, Biggie Verses On "Freestyle EP 1"

Aron A.
October 24, 2020 11:57
138 Views
00
0
CoverCover

Freestyle EP 1
Stretch & Bobbito

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Stretch & Bobbito drop off "Freestyles EP 1" ft. remixes of freestyles from Jay-Z, Method Man, Ghostface, Big L & Biggie.


The legendary Stretch & Bobbito are back in action with a small EP of fire remixes. The pair dug into the vault for some of the classic freestyles on their 90s radio show that included artists like Jay-Z, Biggie Smalls, and Wu-Tang members stepping to the mic and making history. As Stretch & Bobbito return to the airwaves with their Apple Radio show, they've returned with Freestyle EP 1, the first of three EPs they have lined up. The project is six tracks in total, including remastered remixes of freestyles from their 90s radio show which includes bars from Jay-Z, Biggie Smalls, Ghostface Killah, Method Man, and Big L (there's a remix of L and Hov's classic freestyle, too). The songs have been reworked and remixed by Stretch & Bobbito's M-19s Band. 

Check it out below. What's your favorite remix on the EP?

Stretch & Bobbito Biggie Method Man Big L Ghostface Killah
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Stretch & Bobbito Flip Jay-Z, Biggie Verses On "Freestyle EP 1"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject