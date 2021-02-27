Brooklyn street artist KAWS, less popularly known as Brian Donnelly, has just landed a major museum exhibition at the Brooklyn Museum. The exhibit, which opened on February 26th, features more than 100 works of art from the artist, including some pieces which were made specifically for the exhibit. The work varies from graffiti drawings to massive, monumental sculptures.



Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images

This is the first major museum exhibition showcasing KAWS’ work since he started creating art in the early 1990s. He solidified his style during his first few years as a graffiti artist, creating his iconic character the COMPANION. This unique figure is seen throughout all different types of KAWS’ work and appears in many different forms throughout the Brooklyn exhibit.

According to a description from the Brooklyn Museum, KAWS’ work “both critiques and participates in consumer culture,” exploring the universal emotions “love, friendship, loneliness, and alienation.”



Visitors of the exhibition will also get to interact with the art in a new way thanks to technology from Acute Art. Some pieces, which are equipped with augmented reality, will allow visitors to use their smartphones to interact with the art pieces in a virtual reality experience. Tickets for the exhibit can be purchased online through the Brooklyn Museum website, and the exhibit will be open until September 5th.

