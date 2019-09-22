mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Stream Yung Bleu's New Mixtape "Investments 6"

Cole Blake
September 22, 2019 10:59
Investments 6
Yung Bleu

Yung Bleu comes through with another mixtape.


Yung Bleu uses his talents both as a rapper, but also as a singer, to work through emotions on his new project, Investments 6. With tracks like “Perk Emotions” and “Playing With Your Feeling,” he speaks on using drugs to work through the pain and the struggle of living with a broken heart. He moves on as the tracklist progresses and hits songs like “Running Schemes,” featuring Blac Youngsta, and “Hit The Block.” There are also sensual tracks like “Shoot My Shot.” Touching on both emotional and hard-hitting vibes lead to a diverse tracklist.

Blac Youngsta isn’t the only notable feature either. Yung Bleu also brings in PnB Rock for “Elevatorz,” DeJ Loaf on “Shoot My Shot” and Lil TJay for “In The Middle.” If you’re looking for a new mixtape that scratches your emotional hip-hop itch, check out these new tracks below.

Yung Bleu PnB Rock DeJ Loaf Lil Tjay Blac Youngsta
