One year after the release of XXXTentacion's first posthumous album Skins, the late rapper's estate has dropped the second and (most likely) final addition to his discography. XXXTentacion was one of the most emotional artists of his generation, completely capturing the hearts of a troubled youth that needed somebody to look up to. His life was far from perfect. He made many mistakes but, in the later stages of his career, he began to make positive changes, establishing an organization with his mother and visiting several women's shelters to help out. Bad Vibes Forever was a very personal project for the recording artist and, now that it's out, we get to see exactly what Jah was working on in his final months on the planet.

Featuring appearances from Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, Sauce Walka, Noah Cyrus, blink-182, Killstation, Joyner Lucas, and many more, this project starts off with another introductory piece from Jahseh Onfroy. Many of his fans will notice that previously unreleased and unfinished mixes have been added to the loaded 25-song tracklist, including "Voss" and "School Shooters."

Including previous singles "bad vibes forever," "HEARTEATER" and "Royalty," this is expected to be the last-ever album by XXXTentacion. What do you think of it?