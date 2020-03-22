Stream Xanman's New Project "I'm A Bad Person"

After blowing up on the scene last year thanks to the success of his “Gucci Down” record, which saw a remix from Rico Nasty & Yung Manny, rising DMV rapper Xanman decides to return to the scene today and share a new project called I'm A Bad Person.

The follow up to last year’s Broken contains 16 tracks in total and features guest appearances from NoCap and Tisakorean, the latter of which who appears on the song “Shake It.” Meanwhile production is handled by the likes Cash Money AP, Ashlyn, Bankroll Got It, and Consent2k, among others.

Out now, fans can stream the DMV project in its entirety via his Soundcloud or anyone of the streaming platforms. Hit play and let us know what you think!

Tracklist:

1. Different

2. Pain In Me

3. Tracktor

4. Persia (feat. NoCap)

5. GPS

6. I Said

7. Racks

8. Soldier

9. Shake It (feat. Tisakorean)

10. Paris

11. On My Own

12. Shark

13. ICE

14. For The Streets

15. My Fault

16. Cold Blooded Killa