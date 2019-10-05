Stream "Western Education Is Forbidden" Off "Terror Management" By Billy Woods

Billy Woods has been one of the best voices out of the New York underground scene for years now. His dark, witty, introspective style is something to behold. Albums like Hiding Places, or his work with Elucid under the moniker Armand Hammer are some of the most artistic and interesting projects of the last couple of years. Terror Management is no different; however here, the threat feels more existential. "The world getting warmer, we going the other way," Woods raps to kick off the project, setting the tone early.

Woods's work always needs time to marinate before it can be fully appreciated, but an early impression leaves "Western Education Is Forbidden" as one of the better tracks off the project. Bars like "Farenheit was set in '99, but it wasn't fire this time/The touch screen cold, glow, shine/Couldn't read a book if I tried" send technological paranoia pervading through the listener. Before the song concludes, FIELDED shows up to provide wonderfully performed guest vocals. Stream "Western Education Is Forbidden" below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Told my children Western education is forbidden

Might as well sell what's left of your Ritalin

No loose ends, took an acetalyne torch to the filaments