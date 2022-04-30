Stream "Wasted" Featuring Juicy J In Celebration Of Travis Scott's 31st Birthday

The last half of Travis Scott's 30th trip around the sun was undeniably tough due to the fiasco that unfolded at his annual Astroworld Festival, leaving 10 patrons dead and thousands more traumatized. Luckily, he's starting 31 out on a high note, celebrating his birthday days after announcing that he nabbed a headlining spot at Primavera Sound later this year.

As he continues to move forward from the November 2021 tragedy, Scott has his sights set on the arrival of his long-awaited Utopia album. Late last year he dropped off "ESCAPE PLAN" and "MAFIA" to major success, and his most recent efforts have seen him connect with Southside and Future for "Hold That Heat."

While we still have an undetermined amount of time to wait before hearing anything new from Scott, in honour of his birthday we're throwing it back to a track from one of his earlier works, Rodeo. The title we've selected is "Wasted," a collaboration with Juicy J that finds the two artists hyping up the South and themselves with braggadocious bars.

Happy 31st Birthday Travis Scott!

Quotable Lyrics:

I've been grinding, slaving over time since I was a fan

Looking in the mirror like "One day, Jacques, you gon' be the man"

One skinny, tatted n*gga, blunt flicker

Young La Flame, hot spitter who can't hold his liquor, yah