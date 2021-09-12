The big day has finally arrived - the 2021 edition of the MTV VMAs is set to air tonight, with Doja Cat acting as our host. Though the majority of us won’t be able to attend the show in person, the good news is that you can watch for free online with sites like Hulu and Paramount+.

Olivia Rodrigo, Kacey Musgraves, Alicia Keys, and Justin Bieber are just a few of the stars who will be taking over the stage.

Lil Nas X, Cardi B, and Megan Thee Stallion will also all be in attendance as they compete for one of the most coveted trophies of the evening.

The show will be broadcast live, with an in-person audience from Barclay’s Centre in Brooklyn. Back in 2020, the event took place in several different buildings, and there was no live audience due to the severity of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

If you’re hoping to watch the show from home, there’s several ways that you can do so; all you need is a subscription to Paramount+, SlingTV, or Hulu + Live TV.

If you don’t already have one, all three services are currently offering free trials to new users, so you can still get in on all the action.

Other artists slated to perform this evening include Jack Harlow, Normani, Swae Lee, and Alicia Keys.

Which celebrity do you want to see take home a prized Moon Person trophy at the 2021 VMAs?

[Via]