Stream Tank's New R&B Album "Elevation"

After making headlines recently for his controversial take on homosexuality, R&B singer Tank decides to come through this weekend and share his new album Elevation.

The follow up to 2017’s Savage contains 14 tracks in total and features guest appearances from Chris Brown (Dirty (Remix), Keith Sweat, JoJo, Shawn StockmanLuke James, Power actor Omari Hardwick, and more. Meanwhile, production is handled by the likes of J Valentine, Cardiak, Harmony, and Doh Boy, among others.

“ELEVATION is about going to the next level, rising to the occasion of success and giving my fans the best music I have to give,” Tank said of the album. “R&B is my legacy and in my veins. I want to lead the charge to bring it back to its rightful place at the top of the charts.”

To coincide with the project, Tank is currently out on the road alongside Fantasia on her “The Sketchbook” Tour, which you can peep tour dates for right here if interested.

Out now, stream the new R&B project (below) and let us know what you think.