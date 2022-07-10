Stream "Super Rich Kids" On The 10-Year Anniversary Of Frank Ocean's "Channel Orange"

10 years ago today (July 10), Frank Ocean – born Christopher Edwin Breaux – dropped off his highly successful Channel Orange album, boasting just three features from André 3000, John Mayer, and finally, Earl Sweatshirt on fan favourite, "Super Rich Kids."

The Long Beach, California native and his rapper friend focus on the lux and glamorous bits of the high life, though this song is far more sad, harrowing feeling than other album inclusions of a similar nature, like "Sweet Life" and "Lost."

As Genius notes, Ocean found inspiration for the beloved track while watching Steven Soderbergh's Traffic, and Kanye West was reportedly the one who suggested that Sofia Coppola used it during the end credits of her 2013 film, The Bling Ring.

For his part, Sweatshirt shed light on the more malicious side of the upper class, rapping, "Alright, close your eyes to what you can't imagine / We are the Xanny-gnashing / Caddy-smashing, bratty assy / He mad, he snatched his daddy's Jag / And used the shit for batting practice."

Stream "Super Rich Kids" on Spotify or Apple Music below. Happy anniversary, Channel Orange!

Quotable Lyrics:

Too many bottles of this wine we can't pronounce

Too many bowls of that green, no Lucky Charms

The maids come around too much

Parents ain't around enough

Too many joy rides in daddy's Jaguar

Too many white lies and white lines

Super rich kids with nothing but loose ends

Super rich kids with nothing but fake friends