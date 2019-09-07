Stream Sporting Life's New Single "Crux" Featuring MIKE & Wiki

With an EP planned for release by the end of the month titled Black Diamond, Ratking’s own, Sporting Life, just linked up with two of the hottest underground artists in New York for a new track titled “Crux.” Produced by Sporting Life himself, the beat is an uplifting, vaguely glitched out, work of subtle excellence. MIKE opens the track with a characteristic, verse, bobbing and wearing out of rhymes with nuanced energy. While life can get him down, he keeps pushing forward through it. Wiki checks in for the second verse, transitioning smoothly off Mike’s line, “Ever since the rain come/ shit ain’t be the same/ That’s why I keep my chain on.”

The song concludes with an extended instrumental section covered with a sample that seems to match the attached video. The video focuses on a heavily distorted indoor rock-climbing gym and the sample seems to be an instructional video for the activity. The last shot, while heavily edited, appears to show a man reaching the top of a real rock wall.

Quotable Lyrics:

I keep pushing if the jakes talk

I’m always moving, love to J walk

Praying for tomorrow, what’s today for

I be playing because I’m about it, I don’t take score