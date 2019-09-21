Stream SoloSam's New EP "Plated"

If you’re not aware of Chicago rapper and producer, SoloSam, it’s time to get hip. Having opened for renowned artists such as Freddie Gibbs and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, SoloSam knows what it takes to reach the mountaintop and he plans on being there soon. “I want to ball like Michael/I want to ball like two-three/I want to make it big time,” he raps on the second track of his new EP, Plated.

Plated is a sample-heavy, beautifully produced, EP that SoloSam keeps short and sweet. The tracks “Take from Me,” “Money Look Like,” and “Two Three” show the rapper's potential. In addition to his production skills, he’s a capable songwriter and has a knack for finding creative flows. The EP’s not perfect. “Smoke Break,” while following the vibe of its title, is mostly forgettable. The same goes for the slightly less subdued “Chillin.” Check out Plated for yourself below.