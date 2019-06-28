mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Stream SkinnyFromThe9 & Fetty Wap's Joint EP "Skinny Wit The Zoo"

Kevin Goddard
June 28, 2019 19:23
6 songs featuring Soulja Boy, Phresher, and Plu Heph.


After hitting us with “Bling Blaow” earlier this week, SkinnyFromThe9 & Fetty Wap decide to come through today and surprise fans with the release of a joint project called Skinny Wit The Zoo.

The 6-song EP features guest appearances from Soulja Boy, Phresher, and Plu Heph. Meanwhile, production is handled by the likes of JabariOnTheBeat, Menace, Pooh Beatz & SUPACRANKIT.

Available now on iTunes, fans can stream the project in its entirety via any one of the streaming platforms. Hit play and let us know what you think.

Tracklist:

1. Back Of The Wraith (Ft. Fetty Wap)
2. Gang (Ft. Fetty Wap)
3. Bling Blaow (Ft. Fetty Wap, PHresher, PluHeph & Soulja Boy Tell 'Em)
4. Stack Some Bands (Ft. Fetty Wap)
5. Let Me Spoil You (Ft. Fetty Wap)
6. Hand In My Bag

