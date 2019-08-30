Stream "Sand Castles" Off The Alchemist's New Album

Just take a look at the cover of this new Alchemist project, Yacht Rock 2. The ariel view of a yacht coasting over tropical seas perfectly symbolizes the vibe of the entire album, a vibe that can be absorbed through its peak on the ninth track alone. While “Sand Castles,” is relaxing on a yacht with beautiful people all around you on a flawless summer day, it’s also remembering how you got here.

Benny the Butcher and El Camino are reaping the rewards of their come-up. Here, the hustle has paid off and they are living the life. “I'm on a yacht twisting up weed, they on a jet ski/I play Cali got Ps and dope from Medellín,” El Camino begins the second verse. While he flaunts, he reminds you that he had to work to get here “When the rent was due, when the work was slow, you know/But shit the tables turn.”

Of course, any Alchemist helmed track is going to come with strong production and “Sand Castles” has just that. Definitely take the time to check this one out below.

Quotable Lyrics:

You know me, I'm in Atlantic doing 80 down Grand National

Who you know that took a brick and made sand castles

You owe cartel that bread, they gonna kidnap you

We the same, you owe it to the game, we gonna head tap you