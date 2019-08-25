Stream Ryan Trey's Newest Single "LV Smoke"

Ryan Trey is on fire right now and this new track is a reflection of the rewards he’s starting to reap because of it. “LV Smoke” puts Trey at his best. He gets a chance to flaunt his songwriting and ability to rap but also, the track is a showcase for his versatility. His capability to flow on the hook is what really sells the song.

Lines like “Check the 'louers. Louis V check from the buddha. Get his thing, got to shoot them.” only sound as smooth as they do because of the cadence Trey delivers them in. Posts such as “Who's here before it blows up?” or “Ryan Trey you are going to bring something special to the table for the new generation,” show just how much of an impact Trey was able to make on the YouTube comments section. Definitely make sure to check out this newest track from the young artist.

Quotable Lyrics:

Balled on the tape I ain’t talking about Aquille

Quiet in the room but I’m standing right here.

Came for the one but she left with the 3

I don’t like to kill less’ it came with a beat.