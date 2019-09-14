mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Stream Runway Richy & Real Recognized Rio's New Collab Mixtape

Cole Blake
September 14, 2019 16:39
44 Views
01
1
CoverCover

Rio Richy
Runway Richy & Real Recognized Rio

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

The duo dropped bangers.


Runway Richy and Real Recognized Rio are bringing the energy on this new mixtape. Rio Richy is a collaborative effort that blends the best elements of both artists. Each track comes equipped with impressive flows and lyricism, but the two also know how to make a catchy hook with widespread appeal. “Its Up” and “Right Now” are proof of this. The latter, in particular, has the type of hook that demands more than one listen. 

The project kicks off with the hard-hitting pair of “Triple R X Fly Goon Shit” and “Fuck N***a” where both Ricky and Rio do their best to out rap each other. The dynamic lends itself to an especially impressive start to the tape. Definitely, take a minute stream this one below. The opening track also dropped with an accompanying music video you can find here.

Runway Richy Real Recognized Rio new tape collab
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Stream Runway Richy & Real Recognized Rio's New Collab Mixtape
01
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject