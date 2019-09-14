Stream Runway Richy & Real Recognized Rio's New Collab Mixtape

Runway Richy and Real Recognized Rio are bringing the energy on this new mixtape. Rio Richy is a collaborative effort that blends the best elements of both artists. Each track comes equipped with impressive flows and lyricism, but the two also know how to make a catchy hook with widespread appeal. “Its Up” and “Right Now” are proof of this. The latter, in particular, has the type of hook that demands more than one listen.

The project kicks off with the hard-hitting pair of “Triple R X Fly Goon Shit” and “Fuck N***a” where both Ricky and Rio do their best to out rap each other. The dynamic lends itself to an especially impressive start to the tape. Definitely, take a minute stream this one below. The opening track also dropped with an accompanying music video you can find here.