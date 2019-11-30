Stream Rittz New Project "Put A Crown On It"

Rittz decides to come through on this busy-filled week and share his latest project Put A Crown On It. “A lot of us are underdogs and have-nots,” Rittz explains. “So I’m like, ‘Forget that. Let’s put a crown on everything.’ Everything that we do, I want to put a crown on it,” he said of the title and inspiration.

The follow up to 2017’s Last Call project, which was his last under Strange Music, contains 12 tracks in total and features guest appearances from Yelawolf, Twista, Too $hort, Paul Wall, Dizzy Wright, Jelly Roll, Futuristic and Big Hud. Meanwhile production is handled by the likes of Drum Dummie, Pyro On Da Beat & SoSpecial to name a few.

Out now, fans stream the project in its entirety via any one the streaming platforms. Hit play and let us know what you think!

Ritz is currently apart of “The Winner’s Circle Tour,” which features Dizzy Wright and special guests Ekoh and Whitney Peyton. If interested in seeing him live, fans can peep tour dates right here.