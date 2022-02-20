Stream Rihanna's "Birthday Cake" In Celebration Of The Singer's 34th

It's the Bad Gal's big day, and in celebration, we're streaming "Birthday Cake" all day long. On February 20th, Pisces icon Rihanna turns 34, and as she heads into her mid-30's she's got plenty of new and exciting adventures ahead of her.

Firstly, there's the fact that she and boyfriend A$AP Rocky are welcoming their first child together – news that practically broke the internet upon arrival, and we also have the endless business endeavours that the Barbados native has going on between Fenty Skin, Beauty, and lingerie, among others.

"It's not even my birthday / But he want to lick the icing off / I know you want it in the worst way / Can't wait to blow my candles out," RiRi sultrily sings on her 2011 hit, which still bangs just as hard over a decade later as it did way back then.

Stream "Birthday Cake" on Spotify and Apple Music below, and make sure to drop by Rihanna's social media page at some point today to wish her a happy 34th birthday.

Quotable Lyrics:

It's not even my birthday

But he want to lick the icing off

I know you want it in the worst way

Can't wait to blow my candles out