Stream Q Da Fool's Newest Single "No Debating"

Q Da Fool is one of the most slept-on rappers coming out of the DMV. He’s got collaborative projects with both Kenny Beats and Zaytoven, signed to Roc Nation, and now, he just dropped off a new single. “No Debating” is a hard-hitting banger.

The track’s got an aggressive beat, but it isn’t overbearing. Q Da Fool’s flow and delivery are what drives this song to be as hard as it is. The songwriting here is not spectacular. Most of the lyrics are fairy generic, but Q Da Fool goes above and beyond with his delivery. It feels like a production company who spent all their budget on an A-list actor but ran dry when it came to hiring writers. “No Debating” has a lot of positives that make it a worthy listen, even if the track isn’t perfect.

Quotable Lyrics:

Why these hoes always worry what we do?

Disrespect me, I’ll turn you to seafood

Cartier, so I barely can see you

My bitch mad, said I never can read you