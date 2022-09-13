Stream PnB Rock's Beloved 2017 Track "Selfish" In Honour Of The Late Recording Artist

The hip-hop community was faced with another tragic loss on Monday (September 12). As news of 30-year-old PnB Rock's tragic death continues to make rounds on the internet, friends, fans, and family have been paying tribute to the late Philadelphia native.

Throughout his career, Rakim Hasheem Allen released a handful of impressive projects, including RNB3, Catch These Vibes, and most recently, SoundCloud Daze, though some of his most popular work arrived in 2017 with GTTM: Goin Thru The Motions.

The record's fourth title, "Selfish," has earned the title of one of PnB's top-ranked tracks over the years, amassing nearly 350M streams on Spotify alone since its arrival.

The over four-minute-long title finds the singer getting vulnerable about his feelings, admitting that, while he's not ready for commitment, he also doesn't like to see the woman in his life get involved with anyone else.

Revisit "Selfish" on Spotify, Apple Music, or Soundcloud below, and read more about PnB Rock's tragic passing here. RIP.

Quotable Lyrics:

I ain't nothing like these lames, I swear

Name a place, I could take you there

I'd do anything to make you laugh

And you can have anything, just ask

But just know that I'm selfish

And I swear, I can't help it

But it's all for you

Yeah, it's all for you