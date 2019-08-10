mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Stream PJ Morton's New Project "Paul"

Kevin Goddard
August 10, 2019 18:22
Paul
PJ Morton

10 tracks featuring Rapsody, JoJo, Jazmine Sullivan, Angela Rye, and Tobe Nwigwe.


After teasing us with the track “Ready” recently, Maroon 5 member PJ Morton decides to come through and share his new solo album Paul, which is named after himself.

“I’m calling it ‘Paul’ just because I’m always chasing that,” PJ recently said. “I’m always trying to turn my brain off, not chase anything that I’ve done, just who am I right now, what do I wanna say right now.”

The follow up to 2017's Gumbo contains 10 tracks in total and features guest appearances from Rapsody, JoJo, Jazmine Sullivan, Angela Rye, and Tobe Nwigwe. Out now, fans can stream the project in its entirety for free thanks to the Soundcloud release. Hit play and let us know what you think!

Tracklist:

1. Ready
2. Practicing feat. Tobe Nwigwe
3. Kid Again
4. Yearning For Love
5. Buy Back The Block
6. Built For Love feat. Jazmine Sullivan
7. Don't Let Go
8. Don't Break My Heart feat. Rapsody
9. Say So feat. JoJo
10. MAGA? feat. Angela Rye

