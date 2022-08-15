mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Stream Nipsey Hussle's "Love" To Commemorate What Would've Been His 37th Birthday

Hayley Hynes
August 15, 2022 19:28
Love
Nipsey Hussle

The late artist was also honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame today.


Today (August 15), would’ve been Nipsey Hussle’s 37th birthday, and though the rapper is no longer with us, his friends, fans, and family continue to carry his legacy on.

Before his untimely death, Nipsey delivered projects like Bullets Ain’t Got No Name Vol. 1 2Mailbox Money, and No Pressure, but today, we’ve selected a song from one of his earlier works – The Marathon – to spotlight in honour of what was meant to be a special day for the late father of two.

“Pioneered the transition from this Crippin' wasn't easy n*gga, but I mastered it / That's why I still deliver raps so passionate,” the California native brags over the beat. “Built my own lane, ain't no n*gga ever hand me shit / Slauson Avenue, do you understand the averages? / The fact I'm still standing speaks volumes to my savages.”

Earlier today, Nipsey’s partner, Lauren London, paid tribute to her man while he was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.

RIP Nipsey Hussle.

Quotable Lyrics:

Pioneered the transition from this Crippin' wasn't easy n*gga, but I mastered it
That's why I still deliver raps so passionate
Built my own lane, ain't no n*gga ever hand me shit
Slauson Avenue, do you understand the averages?
The fact I'm still standing speaks volumes to my savages

