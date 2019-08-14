Stream Nef The Pharaoh's "Mushrooms & Coloring Books" Featuring Tyga, SOB x RBE & More

One of the Bay Area’s most exciting young artists is undoubtedly Nef The Pharaoh. The E-40 apprentice just dropped his newest album, Mushrooms & Coloring Books. The colorful artwork (by @Distorteddand) and psilocybin referencing title foreshadow the psychedelic turn Nef takes on the classic Vallejo sound of his hometown. It’s a welcome bit of experimentation on an old school style that works perfectly.

Joining Nef The Pharaoh on the tracklist is Tyga, Sada Baby, SOB x RBE, and more. Track after track feature catchy hooks, infectious flows and enticing beats that round out a cohesive sounding project that works great as whole but also, as individual tracks you’ll want to revisit and throw on your best playlists. Check out the tracklist and stream the album below.

Tracklist:

1. Needed You Most (prod by Montage)

2. Hit The Blade (prod by Apollo Jets)

3. South Vallejo (prod by Djfresh )

4. High Voltage (feat. Tyga) (prod by DTB)

5. Drought (prod by Jslappy)

6. Lethal Weapon (feat. Slimmy B) (prod by DTB)

7. Purple Cups (feat. LOE Gino) (prod by Koast)

8. Tap Yo Pussy (prod by Djfresh)

9. This Bitch Said

10. Beat That Vest Up (feat. Shootergang Kony) (prod by DTB)

11. Rockstar

12. Soulless (feat. Scando The Darklord)

13. Love Got Us Beefin

14. Left Me In The Mud (feat. Sada Baby) (prod by Djfresh)

15. Still I Rise (feat. Rexx Life Raj) (prod by Konz Beats)

16. Attempt 2 Snatch by Nef The Pharaoh (feat. ALLBLACK) (prod by Brodinski)