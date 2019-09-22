Stream King Von & Lil Durk's New Track "Twin Nem"

“Twin Nem” is an introduction to King Von. He’s an up and coming rapper signed to Lil Durk’s label, Only The Family, and one of the most vivid storytellers coming out of Chicago. The track begins with an opening verse from Lil Durk that feels like an introductory speech. He raps, “Keep yo' damn gun, even though he handsome he'll blam some/Who you talkin' 'bout? Bitch, I'm talkin' 'bout grandson,” grandson being King Von. Von earned the nickname in prison for his “uncanny similarities with notorious gangster King David,” as told by a press release for his new mixtape, Grandson Vol. 1.

Von’s verses on this track don’t do justice to how strong of a storyteller he is, but instead, exemplify that he doesn’t need to rely solely on that talent. His writing here capitalizes on his songwriting skills, but in a subdued way to make for a banger of a track. Check out “Twin Nem” below and stream the rest of Grandson Vol. 1 here.

Quotable Lyrics:

I get that call, he at the box, I'm tryna kill him (Huh, what?)

That bitch gon' tell me all the info, I'ma milk her (Huh, what?)

To them, you super tough, to us you just a victim (You just a victim)

My bitch be mad I come in late, bitch, I was drillin' (Bitch, I was drillin')