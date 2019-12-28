Stream IAMDDB's New EP "Kare Package"

Earlier this week, IAMDDB came through with a quick new, three-track EP, appropriately titled Kare Package.

It's been a mostly quiet year for the British artist, whose last project, Swervvvvv.5, dropped back in February. She's got a handful of shows on tap for 2020 across Europe. IAMDDB will be in Australia for the New Year but travel globally until her last scheduled stop in Madrid, Spain for March.

Kare Package contains "Bubble Tea," "Scare You" and "Sit Back." There's nothing too crazy here; mostly low-key tracks to vibe out to while we transition into 2020. The smooth "Sit Back" is an easy highlight. IAMDDB's "I feel like I'm miles away. I'll take a trip to outer space," feels hypnotic to the ears.

Stream Kare Package below.